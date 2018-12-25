Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Washington river crossing scuttled, but shore events planned

December 25, 2018 10:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — High water levels have forced cancellation of the river crossing for the annual reenactment of George Washington’s daring 1776 crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas Day, but organizers said events were still going on at shoreline parks in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Officials at the Washington Crossing Historic Park on the Pennsylvania side of the river said there will be ceremonies and speeches Tuesday. On the New Jersey side of the river, officials said there will be a history narration along the riverbank and that staff in period clothing would provide public interpretation.

Last year, high winds prompted cancellation of the event.

In 1776, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles to engage Hessian mercenaries in Trenton.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation