The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Well-known New England strip club can reopen without dancers

December 24, 2018 9:23 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say they will allow New England’s oldest and most well-known strip club to reopen — without the dancers.

The state Department of Business Regulation ruled Monday that the Foxy Lady can reopen as a nightclub, without an adult entertainment license, after it presents a business plan to the Providence Board of Licenses.

City officials revoked all of the club’s licenses last week after three dancers were arrested and charged with prostitution.

The move effectively shut the club down and put more than 200 people out of work before the holidays.

The club is currently appealing the loss of its adult entertainment license with the state Supreme Court.

It is unclear when the club’s owners will file their plan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

