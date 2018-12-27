Listen Live Sports

Woman in active labor crosses stage to graduate college

December 27, 2018 7:36 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A woman in active labor crossed the stage to graduate from college in Louisiana.

The Daily Advertiser reports 31-year-old Anshonarial Greenhouse was in active labor during Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s fall commencement ceremony Dec. 13.

The Marksville native crossed the stage with a little help and received her bachelor’s in business administration, with a concentration in accounting. Then she headed to a hospital, where she’d spent much of her final semester.

Greenhouse had begun having contractions at 25 weeks, too early to give birth. She’d received medicine to stop the early contractions. But she wanted to be with her fellow accounting graduates. One of those was Greenhouse’s mother.

On Saturday, Greenhouse had a healthy baby boy, Zaire. His birthday is a day before her own.

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com

