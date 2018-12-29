Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman killed by falling tree at Great Smoky Mountains park

December 29, 2018 7:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A woman from Texas has been killed by a tree knocked down by high winds in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

Park spokesman Mike Litterst said Saturday that 42-year-old Laila Jiwani was hiking with her husband and three children on Porter Creek Trail on Thursday when the tree fell.

Litterst said one of her children was injured. The spokesman says the 6-year-old was airlifted to a hospital with non-life threatening injures.

In a Facebook post, Jiwani’s husband Taufiq wrote that their son suffered a broken leg and superficial head injuries during a “simple/safe” hike.

Advertisement

Jiwani says doctors told him his wife took most of the impact and saved her son. He wrote that part of the tree “fell from the sky.”

Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday in Dallas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union