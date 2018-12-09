Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman revived after found with no pulse pinned at toll booth

December 9, 2018 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Michigan woman was resuscitated after she was found pinned between her SUV and an Indiana toll booth and a defibrillator registered no pulse.

Witnesses told Indiana State Police the 40-year-old woman, whose name was not released, had stepped from the SUV Saturday night to retrieve a debit card she had dropped when the vehicle lurched forward, pinning her against the toll booth

Trooper Alaa Hamed found the woman — and with a toll attendant and a bystander holding her up — moved the SUV to free her. The defibrillator Hamed carries in his car found no pulse, so Hamed began CPR until medics arrived. They used the defibrillator and it revived her.

The 40-year-old-woman from Otsego, Michigan, was airlifted to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans