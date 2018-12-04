Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Woman who says she was taped in hotel shower sues for $100M

December 4, 2018 3:48 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who claims hidden-camera footage of her in a hotel shower was posted on a dozen pornographic websites has filed a $100 million lawsuit.

The Chicago resident, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, claims the nude video was taken at a downtown Albany Hampton Inn and Suites in July 2015. She is suing the hotel’s owners and the Hilton Worldwide chain.

She said she discovered the secret taping in September after the video started to be posted to pornographic websites with her name. The lawsuit claims an unidentified emailer at first demanded more images and later thousands of dollars.

A hotel spokesman says they were shocked at the allegation and will work with authorities. A Hilton spokeswoman said they will support the independent owners during any investigations.

