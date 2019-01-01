Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

1 student killed after Texas school bus hit by train

January 25, 2019 11:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Texas (AP) — One student was killed and two other individuals were injured after an East Texas school bus was hit by a train on Friday, authorities said.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph reported the collision took place around 4 p.m. when the bus was at a train crossing in Athens, located about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

At a news conference Friday evening, Athens Police Chief Buddy Hill said a 13-year-old male middle school student was killed. A 9-year-old girl in elementary school was injured and flown to a Dallas hospital, where she was in critical but stable condition.

No other students were on the bus, according to the school district.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The bus driver was also injured and taken to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition, Hill said.

“My heart is broken for the families,” said Athens school district Superintendent Blake Stiles.

The names of the two students and the bus driver were not immediately released.

Authorities were still determining a cause of the collision.

Hill said there were no wooden gate arms or warning lights at the train crossing where the collision took place.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.