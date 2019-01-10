10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP ASSOCIATE STONE ARRESTED, FACES OBSTRUCTION CHARGE

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says Roger Stone faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.

2. WHAT SHUTDOWN VOTE REJECTION SPURRED

The twin setbacks in the Senate prompts a burst of bipartisan talks aimed at temporarily halting the longest-ever closure of federal agencies.

3. COLLEGES ACT AS SHUTDOWN HITS STUDENTS

A growing number of institutions are postponing tuition payments, waiving late fees and providing emergency grants to students.

4. MADURO GOES ON THE OFFENSIVE

Backed by Venezuela’s military, the embattled president hits back at an opposition leader who declared himself interim president and his U.S. supporters.

5. PONTIFF BRINGS WORLD YOUTH DAY TO DETAINED

Pope Francis will celebrate a special penitential Mass for Panama’s juvenile delinquents inside the Central American country’s main youth lockup.

6. ARCTIC WAVE WRAPS UPPER MIDWEST

Wind chill advisories are issued for a broad swath of the region, where wind chill factors could dip to 40 to 50 degrees below zero in parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

7. ‘WATCH YOUR STEP’

A prominent American-born anchorwoman for Iran’s state TV tells the AP that she believes the U.S. government jailed her because of her work as a journalist and for her beliefs.

8. SICK, ELDERLY WORRY BREXIT WILL HURT ACCESS TO MEDS

Pharmacists are concerned that shortages of life-saving medicines may occur if Britain can’t negotiate a divorce deal from the European Union.

9. ROBERT REDFORD RAISES CURTAIN AT SUNDANCE

The film festival’s founder reflected on its origins 34 years ago in a quainter Park City, Utah, but now every one of the half dozen opening night films were sold out.

10. WHO’S HANGING UP HER SNOWBOARD

Five-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark is retiring after 20 years in the halfpipe, AP learns.

