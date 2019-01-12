Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

12-year-old boy saves grandfather having stroke

January 18, 2019 10:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A 71-year-old Massachusetts man is recovering from a stroke he suffered while driving on a major highway and a doctor says he has his 12-year-old grandson to thank.

Benjamin Bubis, a seventh-grader from Canton, was on his way to soccer practice on Tuesday on Interstate 495 when his grandfather, Boris Hutorin, suddenly stopped talking.

Benjamin says he knew something was wrong, so he grabbed the steering wheel to avoid crashing and guided the car to the side of the highway while simultaneously calling 911.

An ambulance arrived to take Hutorin to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he was treated by Dr. Ajit Puri.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Puri says Hutorin can move the right side of his body and his speech is almost back to normal.

Puri says Benjamin is “absolutely a hero.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state