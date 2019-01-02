Listen Live Sports

2 of 7 bounty hunters charged with murder take deals

January 9, 2019 10:08 am
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two of seven bounty hunters charged with murder after descending on the wrong car and killing an unarmed man in Tennessee have taken deals in the case to avoid trial.

The charges stem from a chaotic scene in Clarksville in April 2017, when police said the bounty hunters shot at four people in a sedan outside a Walmart and chased them for 7 miles (11 kilometers). Killed was 24-year-old Jalen Johnson, a father of three from Clarksville.

The Leaf Chronicle reports court records show 33-year-old Jonathan Schnepp Jr. entered an open plea to aggravated assault last month but won’t be sentenced until after his co-defendants’ trials.

Court records also show 40-year-old Kenneth Chiasson entered a “memorandum of retirement” agreement in the case, which means the charges against him will be retired after truthful testimony during the trial set to begin in July.

___

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

