Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 West Virginia troopers fired for using excessive force

January 18, 2019 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia state troopers accused of beating a 16-year-old male suspect during an arrest have been fired.

State police announced on Friday that Trooper First Class Derek Walker and Trooper First Class Michael Kennedy have been dismissed after an investigation of the Nov. 19 incident. The firings were effective on Thursday.

State police say the white teen was involved in a crash in Berkeley County with a sheriff’s department cruiser before the two troopers pursued him. State police reviewed dashcam video and announced the two were suspended on Nov. 29.

Gov. Jim Justice said the suspect was “beaten” and ordered an investigation into the arrest.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A statement by Maj. Reginald Patterson on Friday says state police conducted an excessive force investigation. Patterson said there would be no additional comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state