3 arrested in death of Louisiana officer leaving for work

January 15, 2019 10:14 pm
 
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Louisiana police officer preparing to go to work.

KSLA-TV reports that Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said Tuesday that 38-year-old Glenn Frierson, 26-year-old Trevon Anderson and 22-year-old Lawrence Pierre will be charged with second-degree homicide in the death of Officer Chateri Payne who was heading to work the night shift when shot.

Raymond has said Payne, who graduated from the academy Nov. 16., died within hours of being shot outside a home while in uniform last Wednesday night. A motive was not immediately shared by police.

Raymond said Payne had been shot multiple times. He couldn’t provide her age or say whether the home was hers.

Funeral services will be held over the weekend for the slain officer.

