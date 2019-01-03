Listen Live Sports

3 plead to stealing razor blades from South Carolina base

January 24, 2019 9:21 am
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Three civilian workers have pleaded guilty in a scheme to sell $1.5 million worth of shaving supplies stolen from a Marine Corps store in South Carolina.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported 35-year-old Orlando Byson, 27-year-old Tommie Harrison Jr., and 36-year-old Sarah Brutus pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

They face up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines when they’re sentenced.

They told U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks they worked with a noncommissioned Marine Corps officer to sell the razors and razor blades to people out of state.

Marine 1st Sgt. Lascelles Chambers is expected to be tried in April at Parris Island.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

