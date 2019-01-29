Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

40 years for Georgian; blamed child molestation on drinking

January 29, 2019 9:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man being sentenced for child molestation argued for leniency, saying he was drunk at the time of the attacks, which went on for two years.

The judge disagreed, sending 51-year-old Joseph Raul Montesdeoca off to prison for 40 years.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Montesdeoca requested a 10 year sentence on Monday for molesting four boys, arguing “among other things that because he was drunk at the time he was less culpable.” He was arrested in 2017 on allegations of molestation that started in 2015.

The Douglas County judge also sentenced him to 30 years of probation if and when he’s released.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.