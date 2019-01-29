Listen Live Sports

Abduction suspect was previously convicted of stabbing wife

January 29, 2019 3:36 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man convicted of stabbing his estranged wife more than 40 times in front of their daughter is now accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 46-year-old Michael E. Moore is accused of abducting the woman this month, tying her up and stealing her car. He was arrested Saturday in Florida.

Moore was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for choking his wife into unconsciousness in 1996 and stabbing her in front of their 5-year-old daughter. He then took the child and fled to Florida in his wife’s car, leaving the child with a friend before heading to Los Angeles, where he was arrested.

Moore is charged with offenses including abduction. He’s awaiting extradition to Virginia. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

