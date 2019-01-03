Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

After racism allegations, sorority chapter under review

January 3, 2019 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A sorority chapter at a Virginia university is under review after allegations that members engaged in racist behavior.

A university spokesman says the national Alpha Phi sorority organization ordered its chapter at Old Dominion University to “cease its activities.”

News outlets report the allegations emerged Wednesday when a Twitter user posted several tweets, saying sorority members used racist language online and belittled a black member. In one tweet, a white woman is shown holding a certificate that says “blackest white you’ll ever meet.”

University spokeswoman Giovanna Genard says the school has zero tolerance for any type of discrimination. Genard says the university is reviewing the matter through the Office of Student Conduct and the Office of Institutional Student Equity and Diversity.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State