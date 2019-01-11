Listen Live Sports

Alabama man dies weeks after wedding dance with daughter

January 11, 2019 4:11 pm
 
DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) — A terminally ill Alabama man who was captured on video dancing with his newlywed daughter at her wedding reception has died.

News outlets report Gulf Coast attorney Jim Roberts died Thursday, less than two weeks after he used a wheelchair to dance with daughter Mary Bourne Roberts at the reception.

The video shows the woman dancing and twirling around her seated father to the tune of Lee Ann Womack’s hit song “I Hope You Dance.”

Roberts was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in May 2017, but he and his daughter were determined to have the traditional father-daughter dance at her wedding.

Mary Bourne Roberts wed James Butts in a church along Mobile Bay on Dec. 29. Roberts also accompanied his daughter down the aisle in a wheelchair.

