Amish teen driving buggy rescued from flooded Ohio roadway

January 25, 2019 12:14 pm
 
WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old Amish girl driving a horse-drawn buggy has been rescued after the buggy was swept away by high water along a flooded rural road in northeast Ohio.

The Massillon Independent reports emergency personnel used an inflatable raft Thursday afternoon to rescue the teen who’d taken refuge on the buggy’s roof in Wayne County’s Sugar Creek Township. She wasn’t injured.

The buggy was pulled into a ditch covered in about 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water.

Officials say the horse pulling the buggy died from exposure to the cold water and sub-freezing temperature.

Sugar Creek Township is roughly 57 miles (92 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.indeonline.com

