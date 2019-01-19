Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

January 19, 2019 3:30 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes soldiers aiming their weapons during a deadly hotel attack in Nairobi; a traditional bull-taming festival in India; and boxer Manny Pacquiao training for his upcoming fight in Los Angeles.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 12-18, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

