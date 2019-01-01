Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: The world says goodbye to an unsettling 2018

January 1, 2019 3:42 am
 
Sheets of fiery color sizzle in the sky over the Sydney Opera House. Showers of confetti offer a softer alternative to revelry in the Philippines, noted for its raucous, even violent, celebrations. Thais lie in coffins in a ritual symbolizing death and rebirth. A new mother, still wearing her hospital cap, cradles her infant.

These are the faces of the new year , captured across the globe as we bid farewell to what many considered an unsettling 2018, a year filled with challenges to many of the world’s most basic institutions, including in the realms of politics, trade, alliances and religion.

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

