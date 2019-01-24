Listen Live Sports

Arizona man facing terrorism charge pleads not guilty

January 24, 2019 8:53 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man facing a terrorism charge and accused of brandishing a knife in an encounter with a sheriff’s sergeant has pleaded not guilty.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 18-year-old Ismail Hamed entered his plea Thursday. His next scheduled court date is March 8.

County sheriff’s officials say Hamed told a dispatcher before the Jan. 7 attack that he had an affiliation with a terror group.

Court records state Hamed allegedly provided “advice, assistance, direction or management to the Islamic State of Iraq” and ISIS on or about Jan. 7.

Hamed was previously charged with aggravated assault for allegedly throwing rocks at the sergeant and brandishing a knife outside a sheriff’s substation in the Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills.

Hamed was shot after ignoring warnings to drop the weapon.

