Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Detective showed up at homicide scene drunk

January 4, 2019 3:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Florida says it fired a detective for responding to the scene of a slaying while drunk.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it terminated Detective George Moffett Jr. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Moffett was off-duty Thursday night when he responded to a homicide scene in St. Petersburg.

Other deputies say Moffett appeared intoxicated since he had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He admitted to drinking liquor before responding to the scene.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Moffett agreed to field sobriety tests and a breath test.

The sheriff’s office says he performed poorly on the tests and had an alcohol level well above the legal limit. He was arrested on a DUI charge and taken to jail.

Court records show no attorney listed for him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State