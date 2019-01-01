Listen Live Sports

Authorities to investigate in-custody death of Georgia man

January 1, 2019 8:04 pm
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has died in police custody after a foot chase during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In a news release , the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says police officers were called to downtown Savannah on Monday night about a man having a gun. Authorities say 36-year-old Charles Garrett III of Savannah fled the scene and dropped a firearm before he was taken into custody.

The GBI says Garrett then complained of breathing problems. Emergency Services personnel evaluated Garrett but found normal vital signs. The GBI says Garrett then experienced a “medical issue which required immediate attention.”

Officers performed CPR until he could be taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI says it will perform an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

