Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Autopsy: Man had been drinking before fatal fall on cruise

January 25, 2019 8:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy shows a man who died after falling on a cruise ship in October had been drinking and plummeted 45 feet (13 meters) down a stairwell.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner released its autopsy report for 29-year-old Christopher McGrory on Thursday.

McGrory was airlifted to a West Palm Beach hospital from the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Classica on Oct. 21.

The Palm Beach Post reports a nurse told investigators McGrory had been “drinking heavily” when he attempted to jump up a stair but lost his balance and fell backward. The autopsy showed his blood alcohol level was 0.256, about three times Florida’s legal limit for declaring a driver impaired.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Brian McGrory of Palm City said his son had been celebrating his bachelor party on the cruise from Palm Beach to the Bahamas.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.