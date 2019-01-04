Listen Live Sports

Bank robbery suspect held after stripping, awaiting arrest

January 4, 2019 7:08 pm
 
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are holding a man they say tried to rob a San Diego County bank, then told frightened customers to call 911, stripped to his underwear and awaited arrest.

Thirty-five-year-old Clint Gray was arrested Thursday at a Wells Fargo branch in Solana Beach. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Derek Stevenson tells the San Diego Union-Tribune that he was one of three customers inside the bank when the man entered shortly after the branch opened, shouted that it was a robbery and ordered everyone to the ground.

As staff and customers complied, the man told people to call 911, began stripping to his underwear, then sat in a chair near the front door until deputies arrived.

Authorities say the robber had no weapon and no cash was taken.

