Bob McDonnell, former Virginia Governor, files for divorce

January 7, 2019 6:59 pm
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell has filed for divorce from his wife of 42 years.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that McDonnell confirmed to the paper that he filed the paperwork. He declined to comment further.

Online court records show that a Robert Francis McDonnell filed for divorce against Maureen Gardner McDonnell in November. The attorney listed for Bob McDonnell, Reeves Mahoney, did not immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press.

Nancy White, supervisor of the Virginia Beach Circuit Court’s civil division, told the AP by phone that a judge has sealed the case.

The McDonnells were convicted of public corruption in 2014 after federal investigators said the family received more than $170,000 in gifts, cash or loans from a businessman. The U.S. Supreme Court later overturned their convictions.

