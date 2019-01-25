Listen Live Sports

Boy, 3, dies after freeway shooting in Detroit

January 25, 2019
 
DETROIT (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after a freeway shooting in Detroit.

State police say on Twitter the boy died Friday morning at a hospital.

A bullet pierced the side of the vehicle he was in just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the Southfield Freeway near Joy Road. A woman driving the vehicle is an acquaintance of the boy’s mother and was not wounded. Police initially described her as the boy’s mother.

First Lt. Michael Shaw has said it’s unclear whether their vehicle was targeted and that the shooting does not appear to be related to road rage.

A suspect has not been identified but police released images and surveillance video from a business Friday evening that show what officers describe as the suspect’s vehicle. It is a silver, four-door Mercedes.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the driver of the vehicle was not the boy’s mother, based on new information from police.

