Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

22 injured when bus overturns on Mississippi interstate

January 3, 2019 8:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Greyhound bus driver has been charged with driving under the influence after the bus overturned on an interstate highway in Mississippi and caused injuries that sent nearly two dozen passengers to hospitals.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said in a news release the wreck happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on an entry ramp on Interstate-55 during heavy rains.

Holmes says the bus driver, 31-year-old Erika Nixon, is charged with misdemeanor DUI.

First responders said all the passengers were safely removed from the bus. Twenty-two of them were sent to hospitals in the area. No serious injuries have been reported.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It was not immediately known whether Nixon has an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address