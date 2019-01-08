Listen Live Sports

Campus sex assault victim tries to hold officials liable

January 8, 2019 2:45 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer for a female New Jersey college student who was sexually assaulted at a fraternity party and then driven past a campus checkpoint and assaulted again in a dorm is asking a U.S. appeals court to hold the college liable.

Lawyer Patrick Whalen says Ramapo College of New Jersey created a dangerous environment by failing to monitor fraternities and underage drinking.

Five former students, including one woman, were charged in the videotaped 2014 attack. The victim is now suing the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, college officials and the individuals involved.

Whalen told judges in Philadelphia on Thursday the victim was visibly drunk when she was driven past the checkpoint and taken past a security desk at a dorm where neither of them lived.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office says the state-affiliated school should be immune from damages.

