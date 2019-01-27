Listen Live Sports

Car crashes into funeral home during service

January 27, 2019 11:32 am
 
SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a car crashed into a funeral home in Massachusetts, disrupting a service that was going on inside.

Swansea Fire Chief Eric Hadjer says two elderly women in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He says no one inside the Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest was injured.

Hadjer says the car reversed into the front of the home on Saturday morning, struck a fireplace and landed in the lobby. The funeral service was going on in an adjacent room.

Hadjer says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

