Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Car hood hampers getaway for Texas bank robbery suspects

January 18, 2019 12:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a group of people suspected in a series of bank robberies after the hood on the car they were using to flee authorities popped up and covered the windshield, obscuring the road.

Authorities say the suspects were under surveillance by law enforcement officials Thursday when they attempted to rob a bank northeast of Fort Worth.

One woman was arrested at the bank, but three other suspects fled.

The car was speeding from police on Interstate 30 when the hood snapped back. The car exited and continued for several more miles before the three people inside ran into a field and were apprehended.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Their names have not been released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state