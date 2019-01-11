Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Charges voided against man who brought gun to park protest

January 11, 2019 7:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city has dismissed charges against a former high school teacher accused of brandishing a handgun at an immigration rally.

Shane Ryan Sealy had been accused of reckless endangerment and menacing at a “Keep Families Together” rally June 30 in Huntsville’s Big Spring Park. Prosecutors said Sealy marched around the park holding a sign referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They said he pulled a gun after a confrontation with a protester.

He was convicted in November in Huntsville Municipal Court and sentenced to 160 days in jail and two years’ probation.

Al.com reports Sealy appealed, and attorney Joshua Graff said Friday the case had been “nolle prossed by the city,” which means abandoned or dismissed.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The City Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell