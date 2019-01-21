Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Church service gives thanks for missing teen’s safe return

January 21, 2019 10:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

CAMERON, Wis. (AP) — Residents of two Wisconsin communities gathered for a church service to give thanks for the safe return of a 13-year-old girl who was abducted after her parents were fatally shot at their home.

Jayme Closs escaped from the man accused of holding her captive for nearly three months on Jan. 10. The suspect, 21-year-old Jake Patterson, is charged with kidnapping Jayme and fatally shooting her parents after breaking into their home near Barron on Oct. 15.

St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron held the funerals for Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs , last fall. The church hosted a happier service Sunday night for residents of Barron and Cameron to celebrate the reuniting of Jayme with family.

“I know this community can do anything now,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told people attending the church service. “I have seen it. We’ve done the impossible, and it starts with a 13-year-old girl and it ends with a community of 44,000 strong.”

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Residents attending the service also expressed gratitude for the law enforcement officers who quickly apprehended the Patterson the same day Jayme escaped from the remote cabin where she was being held in Gordon, a town about an hour’s drive north of Barron. Investigators believe he targeted Jayme after first spotting her getting onto a bus near her home.

Patterson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Feb. 6.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference