Coast Guard searches for crewmember missing from cruise

January 24, 2019 10:02 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for a crewmember from a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said the Royal Caribbean Majesty of the Seas alerted authorities early Thursday that a 26-year-old crewmember had gone overboard.

The ship was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Florida’s Hillsboro Inlet.

Cruise line spokesman Owen Torres said in an email that other crewmembers saw the employee go overboard around 2:30 a.m. as the cruise sailed to Port Everglades at the end of a six-day cruise to the Bahamas.

Torres says the captain immediately stopped the ship to begin rescue efforts. The cruise continued its journey once the Coast Guard took control of the search.

Torres said a “care team” was providing support to the crewmember’s family and friends.

