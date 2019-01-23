Listen Live Sports

Coroner: Child killer’s son hangs himself in state prison

January 23, 2019 3:57 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the son of a notorious child killer hanged himself in a California prison at age 32.

The Sacramento County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Curtis Dean Anderson Jr. died by suicide Monday in California State Prison-Sacramento.

He was the son of Curtis Dean Anderson Sr., who kidnapped and murdered 7-year-old Xiana Fairchild in Vallejo in 1999. He was arrested the following year after kidnapping 8-year-old Midsi Sanchez, who escaped after two days. He was suspected in at least one additional child abduction.

His son was serving a 16-year voluntary manslaughter sentence for killing 31-year-old Vance Fisher in 2005. Anderson Jr. was sentenced to another nearly three years last fall for threatening a correctional officer.

His father died from medical complications in 2007 at age 46 while serving a life sentence.

