Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Couple detained pending trial for sex-trafficking operation

January 22, 2019 3:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has ordered a New Hampshire couple detained pending trial for a sex-trafficking operation involving Chinese nationals in northern New England.

An FBI agent testified Tuesday that 37-year-old Shou Chao Li ran a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, at the same time he and his wife, 37-year-old Derong Miao, engaged in sex trafficking.

Authorities say the scheme involved at least 27 women at locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

FBI Special Agent Christopher Peavey testified Miao recruited women from China. He said they were isolated and fearful of both law enforcement and their employers.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The judge granted a motion to detain the couple, citing concerns about possible witness tampering, the scale of the operation and risk of flight. The couple denies the charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference