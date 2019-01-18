Listen Live Sports

Couple guilty in starvation death will spend lives in prison

January 18, 2019 4:59 pm
 
ADEL, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa couple convicted in the starvation death of their 16-year-old adopted daughter will likely spend the rest of their lives in prison.

A judge Friday sentenced 41-year-old Misty Jo Bousman Ray to a life sentence without the possibility of parole and her husband, 43-year-old Marc Ray, to 80 years in prison.

They were arrested following the May 2017 death of Sabrina Ray, who weighed only 56 pounds when she died.

Misty Jo Bousman Ray pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of third-degree kidnapping involving two other adopted children who lived at her Perry home.

Marc Ray, pleaded guilty last month to child endangerment causing death and three counts of third-degree kidnapping.

Misty Jo Bousman Ray apologized, saying “all of this is my fault.”

