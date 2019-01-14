Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Court papers: Suspect texted about killing dad, sent photos

January 14, 2019 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man accused of killing his father sent text messages about it to his co-workers and sent photos of a man lying face down in blood.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets 33-year-old that Chivalry Alexander Moore of Kinston was shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a standoff at a Durham home last Tuesday.

Moore was arrested and charged with murder after he was released from the hospital. He’s being held without bond.

According to warrants, Moore sent a photo of what appears to be a decomposing body with multiple sharp force injuries.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The body of 60-year-old Willie Moore was found at the end of a five-hour standoff. Deputies had been called to the home for a welfare check.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris