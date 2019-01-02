Crash kills 2 Philly Mummers; driver may have stabbed self

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a driver with apparently self-inflicted stab wounds struck an SUV, killing two members of a New Year’s string band and a third person.

Police said 29-year-old Keith Campbell, of Delaware, drove into the SUV with four people inside about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Philadelphia’s baseball stadium.

Officers had not been able to interview Campbell, who was in critical condition. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach relatives for comment were unsuccessful.

A 36-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Police say two of the victims were members of the South Philly String Band, which won second place in Tuesday’s famous Mummers Parade.

