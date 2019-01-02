Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Crash kills 2 Philly Mummers; driver may have stabbed self

January 2, 2019 4:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a driver with apparently self-inflicted stab wounds struck an SUV, killing two members of a New Year’s string band and a third person.

Police said 29-year-old Keith Campbell, of Delaware, drove into the SUV with four people inside about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Philadelphia’s baseball stadium.

Officers had not been able to interview Campbell, who was in critical condition. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach relatives for comment were unsuccessful.

A 36-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old woman was in critical condition.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police say two of the victims were members of the South Philly String Band, which won second place in Tuesday’s famous Mummers Parade.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans