The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Dangerous winter storm also serves up generosity in Oklahoma

January 4, 2019 5:25 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A dangerous winter storm that served up slick roadways and stranded a group of soldiers at the Oklahoma City airport also delivered kindness.

Hundreds of soldiers returning from holiday break to Fort Sill got stuck at Will Rogers World Airport when roads to their Army post in Lawton, Oklahoma, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) to the southwest, became impassible. When word got out, families and public officials donated food. Soldiers got chicken wings Thursday and doughnuts Friday from Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Temperatures climbed above freezing Friday after some areas saw sleet and 6 inches (15 centimeters) or more of snow after the storm moved into Oklahoma and northern Texas on Wednesday.

Oklahoma officials blame the storm in at least four traffic-related deaths .

