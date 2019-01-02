Listen Live Sports

Deputies fired 8 gunshots to subdue lion after fatal attack

January 2, 2019 3:45 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s report says three tranquilizer darts and eight gunshots were needed to subdue a lion that fatally attacked a zoo intern.

A newly released Caswell County Sheriff’s Office incident report details deputies’ response to the fatal attack Sunday at the Conservators Center near Burlington. The lion killed 22-year-old intern Alexandra Black as she helped staff members clean an animal enclosure.

The sheriff’s report says center CEO Doug Evans shot the lion with three tranquilizer darts that failed to put the animal to sleep. Deputies then shot the lion six times as it continued to move around its enclosure. A seventh shot appeared to fell the lion, and Evans advised deputies to fire a final shot into the animal’s heart to ensure it was dead.

