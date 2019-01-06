Listen Live Sports

Dispute between dog walkers ends with punch, fatal injury

January 6, 2019 2:42 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a dispute between two people who were walking dogs at a Philadelphia park ended when one punched the other, causing a fatal injury.

Police say the 38-year-year old victim and his fiancee were walking a dog at Gold Star Park when they came across another man and his unleashed dog just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say the victim asked the man to not let the animal run free. The other man became angry and punched the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall backward and hit his head on the ground.

The victim was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. His name hasn’t been released.

The man who threw the punch remained at large Sunday.

