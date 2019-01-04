Dog found abandoned with note about owner’s homelessness

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware animal shelter has found an underfed dog abandoned outside its facility with a note that says its owner became homeless and could no longer care for it.

The News Journal reports the female terrier mix named Sky was found Wednesday outside the Delaware Humane Association in Wilmington.

The note says the dog is 6 years old and “not sick, just hungry, very friendly.” It asks the shelter to please take care of Sky. Shelter Director Kerry Flanagan Bruni says Sky is about 20 pounds underweight.

Tests results about possible parasites are pending. The shelter says Sky will be held several days and then fostered. Flanagan Bruni says about 15 animals are abandoned to the shelter each year.

