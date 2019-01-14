Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Driver who chased SUV involved in fatal crash indicted

January 14, 2019 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — A man who authorities say chased an SUV filled with egg-throwing teens, causing a crash near Houston that killed another motorist, has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges.

Christopher Lopez was also charged Monday with aggravated assault and failure to stop and render aid following the New Year’s Day crash.

Investigators say the SUV was being driven by a 14-year-old boy when Lopez began speeding after them, firing gunshots. The driver then ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing 45-year-old Silvia Zavala. The indictment says Lopez did not stop after the wreck.

Messages could not be left with Lopez’s attorney because of a full voicemail.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 14-year-old driver has been charged with murder. His name hasn’t been released because of his age.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris