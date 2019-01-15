Listen Live Sports

Earthquake reported off coast of Maryland

January 15, 2019
 
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A light earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Maryland.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday evening in the Atlantic Ocean, about 136 miles (219 kilometers) southeast of Ocean City, Maryland. No tsunami warning has been issued.

In a Facebook post, Ocean City town officials said emergency officials were monitoring the situation but had not observed any effects from the quake.

