Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Eatery fined for ID’ing transgender woman over bathroom

January 18, 2019 6:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C, attorney general says a restaurant will be fined $7,000 for stopping a transgender woman outside a bathroom and asking for her ID.

The Washington Post reports D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said Wednesday that the District has settled with Cuba Libre over the violation of the D.C. Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity or expression in public accommodations.

Restaurant workers asked Charlotte Clymer for identification in June when she tried to use a women’s bathroom, then followed her inside and told her to leave. The restaurant later apologized and says it has complied with requirements to train staff on district law and post signs saying people can use bathrooms aligning with their gender identity.

___

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state