Escaped Wyoming inmate, employee found in Georgia

January 11, 2019 8:13 pm
 
< a min read
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an escaped inmate from Wyoming and the correctional facility employee accused of helping him break out have been arrested in Georgia.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anna Lewis says 29-year-old Richard Fountaine and 25-year-old Kimberly Belcher were captured Friday afternoon.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the two were last seen in Middle Georgia earlier this week, accused of a burglary in the area. Lewis says the suspects went to a home and asked the owner to help them with their vehicle, but authorities were called and the vehicle was seized.

Fountaine was serving a three-to-five-year stint at the Casper Re-Entry Center in Wyoming for a burglary conviction when he escaped Dec. 28. Belcher is accused of giving him a cellphone, and investigators say Fountaine climbed a wall and chain-link fence before getting into a car.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

