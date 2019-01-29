Listen Live Sports

Ex-bishop who struck, killed bicyclist seeks home detention

January 29, 2019 1:40 pm
 
< a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Episcopal bishop who was drunk when she fatally struck a bicyclist with her vehicle in Baltimore has again applied for home detention.

The Baltimore Sun reports a Jan. 17 letter sent to victim Tom Palermo’s family says Heather Cook is under consideration for home detention.

Cook first applied for home detention last May and was denied. She also had a parole request and request for sentence modification denied.

Cook has served about three years of what was a seven-year sentence and is scheduled to be released in mid-September, having earned good behavior credits.

Maryland corrections department spokesman Gerard Shields called Cook “a model inmate.”

Palermo’s sister-in-law, Alisa Rock, says she “vigorously” opposes the home detention request. The newspaper couldn’t reach Cook’s attorney.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

