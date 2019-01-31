Listen Live Sports

Ex-con, kennel owner joins wife in facing bestiality charges

January 31, 2019 12:37 pm
 
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — An ex-convict and kennel owner in Virginia has joined his wife in being indicted on charges of bestiality and animal cruelty.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 48-year-old Richard Patterson was indicted this week on the same charges filed against 42-year-old Christina Patterson months ago.

Patterson was sentenced to eight years in prison in November after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and obstructing justice.

Federal agents investigating his weapons sales discovered videos of the couple having sex with a dog. The Pattersons owned Imperial K-9 LLC at the time.

Court documents say the couple had the male dog’s front toenails removed to facilitate the sex acts.

The newspaper report didn’t include comment from Patterson.

