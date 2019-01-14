Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-correctional officer sentenced in Maryland bribery case

January 14, 2019 11:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former correctional officer has been sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to bribery and conspiracy, marking the end of a two-year investigation into corruption inside Maryland’s prisons.

Phillipe Jordan Jr. was sentenced Friday. Prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced Monday that all but three and a half years of his 10-year term was suspended, and he’ll also need to complete five years of supervised probation.

Jordan was arrested in October 2017, shortly after prosecutors say he met with the twin sister of an inmate incarcerated at the Jessup Correctional Institution and received a $2,000 bribe to smuggle in heroin, synthetic marijuana and nine cellphones.

A total of 18 people including another former correctional officer pleaded guilty as a result of the investigation.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris